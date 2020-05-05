Christine Y. Snyder
LOCUST GAP - Christine Y. Snyder, 48, of 29 Church St., passed away suddenly with her husband by her side, Saturday May 2, 2020, in West Point, Mississippi.She was born in Norfolk, Virginia, Dec. 8, 1971.She was a graduate of Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech School.She was married May 31, 1991, in Catawissa, to Paul A. Snyder Jr., who survives.Christine was last employed at Full Service 122 LLC in Coal Township.Christine was a member of the Pa. Rocks Facebook group. She enjoyed rock hiding, camping, attending flea markets and loved her dog "Koda."Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her daughter, Jasmine Iddings, of Mount Carmel; her sons, Paul Snyder, of Locust Gap, and Brett Snyder, of Locust Gap; three brothers, Robert Puckett and his wife, Jennifer, Jeremy Puckett and Nathan Puckett; and a sister, Pollyanna Easterbroke and her husband, Ray; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her mother, Theresa Puckett.SNYDER - Christine Y. Snyder, 48, of 29 Church St., Locust Gap. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with arrangements.

