MOUNT CARMEL - Christopher J. Ficca, 54, 214 S. Maple St., passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his residence.He was born in Ashland, June 21, 1965, a son of Robert and Marie (Bodnar) Ficca.Christopher was a 1984 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School. He furthered his education at Lebanon Valley College and later worked as an accountant for the Department of Revenue.Christopher is survived by his son, Jordan Ficca and his wife, Valerie, of Maryland; mother, Marie Ficca, of Carlisle; two sisters, Marie Ficca Coyne and her husband, Robert, of Mechanicsburg, and Jillian Hammond, of Mount Carmel; two brothers, Joseph Ficca and his wife, Michelle, of Danville, and Robert Ficca, of Kulpmont; a sister-in-law, Sarah; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ficca; and a brother, James Ficca.FICCA - Christopher J. Ficca, 54, of 214 S. Maple St., Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Item on May 14, 2020.