ELYSBURG - Christopher T. Cooper, 55, of 154 Butternut Lane, Elysburg, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 9, 1964, in Danville, the son of Diane Onushco, who preceded him in death.

Christopher attended the Shamokin Area School District.

He was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed doing volunteer work, having done so at SunCom Industries for over 20 years. He also did volunteer work at Community Aid in Selinsgrove. He loved to play basketball and to sing.

Christopher is survived by his family at Keystone Human Services, where he resided.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandfather and grandmother, Joseph and Lillian Strunk, who raised him.

###

COOPER - Christopher T. Cooper, 55, of 154 Butternut Lane, Elysburg. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A wake service will start at 10 a.m., with a friar from Mother Cabrini Church officiating. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.