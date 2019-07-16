COAL TOWNSHIP - God called his angel, Chrystal Ann Henley, home on July 2, 2019.

She was born premature, weighing 4 pounds, on Sept. 18, 1986, the daughter of Michael Wieczoreck and Linda Henley.

Chrystal started her life with a fight to live and continued that fight throughout her life to find the good in all people.

Growing up on Academy Hill, Chrystal watched over all the neighborhood kids. The local parents and children gave her the nickname "Mother Hen."

Chrystal was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School. She worked as a home health care aide for the elderly.

Chrystal volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was an animal lover. She was a cheerleader, Girl Scout, soccer player and played clarinet in band.

Chrystal is survived by her mother, Linda Henley, formerly of Shamokin; brother, Christopher Henley, of Shamokin; step-father, David L. Neidig, of Pennsylvania; father, Michael Wieczoreck, of Pennsylvania; aunt, Kathy Kirk and her husband, Kevin; cousins, Kathy, Lauren and Tori Kirk; as well as many other family members from Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Hugh and Kathy Henley; two uncles, Gordon Henley and Richard Neidig; step-grandmother, Zella Neidig; and family friends, Bonnie and Bobby Fowlkes.

###

HENLEY - Chrystal Ann Henley, 32, Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.