SHAMOKIN - Cindy Lou Dressler, 68, of Shamokin, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Shamokin, Nov. 17, 1950, a daughter of Laura Templin, of Shamokin, and the late Joseph Templin.

She was a 1968 graduate of Shamokin Area High School, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Shamokin.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by three children, Daniel Dressler and his wife, Donna, of Shamokin, Brandi Meredith and her husband, James, of Shamokin, and Clinton Dressler and his wife, Tammy, of Chester; three grandchildren, Bethany Koshinski, Dakota Meredith and Makenna Dressler; and two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Hunter Koshinski.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin R. Dessler, Jan. 7, 2013.

The funeral service is private.