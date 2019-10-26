ATLAS - Clara B. (Barlow) Mychak, 97, of 111 W. Saylor St., passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born in Mount Carmel, March 31, 1922, a daughter of the late John and Christina (Sienkiewicz) Barlow.

Clara was a graduate of Cunningham Township High School Class of 1940.

On Oct. 24, 1942, in Our Mother of Consolation Church, Mount Carmel, she married Metro Mychak, who preceded her in death June 28, 1990.

Clara was a member of Ss Peter & Paul Ukrainian Church and the Altar Rosary Society. She enjoyed playing bingo and taking trips to the casino.

Clara is survived by two sons, Richard Mychak and his wife, Patricia, of Shady Acres, and Robert Mychak and his wife, Roseanne, of Shenandoah; four grandchildren, Patti, wife of Kevin Parker, Debbie, Robert and Shawn; two great-grandchildren, Allison and Sara Parker; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Clara was the last of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, five brothers and her husband.

MYCHAK - Clara B. (Barlow) Mychak, 97, of 111 W. Saylor St., Atlas. Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at noon Monday at Ss Peter & Paul's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 131 N. Beech St., Mount Carmel, with the Very Rev. Archpriest Michael Hutsko as celebrant. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Viewing will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Divine Liturgy Monday. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.