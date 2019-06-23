KULPMONT - Clara (Jankowski) Mrozek, 92, went to be with our Lord and savior, Jesus, Saturday, June 22, 2019.

She was born in Mount Carmel, Dec. 31, 1926, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Bertha (Kowaleski) Jankowski.

On Nov. 22, 1951, in Our Mother of Consolation Church, she married Alex Mrozek, who preceded her in death.

Clara attended Our Mother of Consolation School in Mount Carmel.

Clara worked at the cigar factory in Mount Carmel until she became a mother and homemaker. Family and friends were fondly welcomed with open arms. She is remembered for her bear hugs, homemade fruit, coconut cream pies, pickles and home-cooked Polish food. Clara was also known for her canning of foods; no one left without a care package of her special food.

Clara was a member of Church of the Holy Angels, formerly St. Casimir's Church, Altar Rosary Society and the church choir. She volunteered at all church functions and fundraisers. She was a devoted Catholic who lived her faith. She was devoted to the Sacred Heart and Blessed Mother. She prayed daily for her family and those in need.

Clara is survived by her three children, Anne Mrozek-Bassler and her husband, George, of New York, Raymond Mrozek and his wife, Maribeth, of Kulpmont, and Theresa Beaver and her husband, Gregory, of Selinsgrove; and seven grandchildren, Margaret Bassler, Josh Bassler, Mike Bassler, Dr. Christine Spiker and her husband, Chris, Alex Mrozek, Tyler Beaver and Jessica Beaver.

In addition to her husband and parents, Clara was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Jankowski, Stanley Jankowski and Walter Jankowski; and five sisters, Victoria Caputo, Mildred Jankowski, Edna Garvonski, Ceceila Krashiefski and Josephine Castrataro. She was the youngest and last surviving sibling of the Jankowski family, Mrozek family and their spouses.

MROZEK - Clara Mrozek, 92, of Kulpmont. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Marion Heights. Viewing will be held prior to the funeral Mass from 9 until 10:45 a.m. with transferal prayers at 10 a.m. at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C.J. Lucas, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.