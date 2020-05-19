BURNSIDE - Clara S. Jones, 89, of 4398 State Route 125, Burnside, who is the former Clara S. Fukaczewski, passed away peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020, at home with her devoted and loving daughters and caregivers Jeannie Jones and her fiance, Bill Stotz, and Carol Dimmick by her side.She was born in Shamokin on Dec. 25, 1930, a daughter of the late John and Clara (Ferrick) Fukaczewski. She was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin-Coal Township area.She was a graduate of Shamokin High School.Clara was married April 19, 1952, in St. Stephen Church, Coal Township, to George E. Jones, who preceded her in death Aug. 31, 2017.In her early years, she was employed at Shroyer's Dress Factory in Shamokin.She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township.Clara enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her life was devoted to her loving family and church.Her calm demeanor always showed through to everyone who knew her.She is survived by her children, Charles Jones and his wife, Jayne, Carol Dimmick, Paul Jones and his wife, Kenda, and Jeannie Jones and her fiance, Bill Stotz; four grandchildren, L. Blaine Feese and his fiance, Jennifer Dumund and her son, Mason, George Jones, Melissa Jones and George White; a great-grandson, Michael Cotner; and her brother, James Ferrick.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Jones; three sisters, Mary, Gertrude and Sophie; and a granddaughter, Connie Jones.JONES - Clara S. Jones, 89, of 4398 State Route 125, Burnside. A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. Due to the pandemic, the viewing will be limited to immediate family and the church will be limited to 25 people. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township, with the Rev. Steven Frenier as celebrant. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Clara's memory to Our Lady of Hope Church, 863 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township, Pa. 17866.



