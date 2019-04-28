COAL TOWNSHIP - Clifford John Saelinger, 67, of 1519 W. Willow St., passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at his home.

Clifford was born in Chicago, Illinois, April 24, 1952, a son of the late Helen V. (Zlotorzinski) and Clifford X. Saelinger.

Cliff graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School, Coal Township. He also graduated from the Geisinger School of Nursing with his licensed practical nursing degree and later returned to the school to attain his degree as a registered nurse.

He was a member of Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Shamokin.

He was employed as a registered nurse at Geisinger Medical Center and Health South, in Danville. He was well-loved by his coworkers and patients.

Clifford enjoyed antiquing for collectibles, traveling and visiting his family and friends. He took great joy in lifting other peoples spirits. He also played Santa Claus for family, friends and local organizations.

He is survived by two brothers, Joseph L. Saelinger, of Coal Township, and Daniel P. Saelinger and his wife, Carol, of Sunbury; a nephew, Daniel P. Saelinger Jr., and his wife, Tracey, and their children, Aiden and Bryn, of Lake Oswego, Oregon; and a niece, Carley A. Saelinger, of Marina Del Ray, Los Angeles, California.

SAELINGER - Clifford John Saelinger, 67, of 1519 W. Willow St. A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Second and Arch streets, Shamokin, with the Rev. Sam Bellavia officiating. There will not be a visitation. The family requests as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions be made to Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Second and Arch streets, Shamokin 17872 or or the donor's favorite charity. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.