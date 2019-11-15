ELYSBURG - Colette Ann Detz, 78, of 2070 Airport Road, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Mount Carmel, March 26, 1941, a daughter of the late Francis and Mildred (Pinkowski) Strantz.

She graduated from the former Catholic High School in Mount Carmel.

On June 22, 1963, in the former Our Mother of Consolation Church, Mount Carmel, she married Thomas Detz who preceded her in death, Feb. 27, 2007.

During her life she had been employed in banking and later had been a receptionist at a doctor's office.

Colette was a member of the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church in Elysburg.

Surviving are two daughters, Ann Marie Burkoski and her husband, Paul, of Elysburg, and Sandra Braunreiter and her husband, Brian, of Washington, New Jersey; two granddaughters, Valerie, of Elysburg, and Victoria Max, of Upper Black Eddy; a great-granddaughter, Brianna; a great-grandson, Robbie; a sister, Roberta Galitski, of Mount Carmel; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

DETZ - Colette Ann Detz, 78, of 2070 Airport Road, Elysburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg, with the Rev. Joseph Scanlin as celebrant. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church Monday. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the , 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport 17701. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.