LOVELAND, Colorado - Concetta M. Hvizda, born June 20, 1938, in Danville, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Loveland, Colorado. She was predeceased by her parents, Agnes Radziszewski and Ernest Fanella.

Connie graduated from Mt. Carmel Catholic High School and Geisinger School of Nursing in Pennsylvania.

She loved working as an RN and retired from Sweet Brook Nursing Home, Williamstown, Massachusetts, after 30 years of service.

Connie married Edward Hvizda in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on March 1, 1958. They later divorced.

Survivors include a daughter, Lori Hvizda Ward (Ken Ward), Loveland, Colorado, and a son, Gary Hvizda, of Wheat Ridge, Colorado; grandchildren, Alexandra, Kellis and Julia Ward and Matthew and Nicholas Hvizda, and a great-granddaughter. Connie also leaves a sister, Frances Cooley, of Alabama, a brother, Ernest Fanella (Linda), of Pennsylvania, and several nieces and nephews.

HVIZDA - Concetta M. Hvizda, born June 20, 1938, in Danville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Loveland, Colorado, followed by inurnment at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Fort Collins. Gifts in Connie's memory may be made to nursing education at Geisinger.org or to Pathways Hospice. The family would like to thank Pathways Hospice and Visiting Angels for caring for Connie during her last days.