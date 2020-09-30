ATLAS - Constance J. (Rossi) Kulick, 93, of 451 W. Saylor St., passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Atlas, Sept. 28, 1927, a daughter of the late Antonio and Dora (Calabrese) Rossi.

Connie was a graduate of Mount Carmel Township High School.

On June 24, 1950, in Atlas, she married Robert G. Kulick, who preceded her in death in 1972. Connie and her husband, Bob, owned and operated Kulick's Grocery Store, in Atlas, until his death.

She was a member of Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel.

Connie is survived by two daughters, Kathryn McLaughlin and her husband, Robert, of Sinking Spring, and Marie Yucha and her husband, Greg, of Coal Township; six grandchildren, Melissa Smondrowski and her husband, Dave, of Chalfont, Jessica Letwin and her husband, Chaim, of Massachusetts, Eric Yucha and his wife, Danice, of Texas, Rob Yucha and his wife, Sarah, of California, Carrie Shuey and her husband, Kyle, of Kulpmont, and Kelsey McLaughlin, of Sinking Spring; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Daniel Rossi, of Mount Carmel; a sister, Rose Lanciano, of Mount Carmel; a brother-in-law, Robert Kaminsky, of Kulpmont; and two sisters-in-law, Carol Rossi and Stella Rossi, both of Mount Carmel.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Gregg Yucha; three sisters, Carmella Saukaitis and her husband, Joseph, Jennie Dallaiza and her husband, Robert, and Mary Kaminsky; and three brothers, Vincent Rossi, Fred Rossi and his wife, Sandra, and Carmen Rossi.

KULICK - Constance J. (Rossi) Kulick, 93, of 451 W. Saylor St., Atlas. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at later date at the convenience of the family due to the ongoing pandemic. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.