LOCUST GAP - Cynthia Honicker, 62, of 181 Main St., passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Shamokin, Dec. 20, 1956, a daughter of late Jack and Dolores (Jacobs) Klinger.

Cynthia attended Mount Carmel Area High School and earned her LPN diploma from Washingtonville School of Nursing.

On Aug. 29, 1976, she married Michael L. Honicker. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Mount Carmel.

Cynthia is survived by her husband, Michael L. Honicker, of Locust Gap; two sons, Michael Honicker and his wife, Jennifer, of Kulpmont, and Jason Honicker, of Kulpmont; two sisters, Debbie Shoemaker and her husband, Jerry, of Texas, and Karen Kruleski and her significant other, Collins Young, of Danville; two brothers, Jack Klinger, of Shamokin, and Charlie Klinger and his significant other, Elaine Carl, of Virginia; two brothers-in-law, Clint Honicker and his wife Darlene, of Coal Township, and Chet Honicker, of Shamokin.

She is also survived by four sisters-in-law, Cindy Clark, of Shamokin, Charlene Kuznicki, of Northumberland, Lena Honicker, of Marion Heights, and Diane Honicker, of Kulpmont; three grandchildren, Kourtney, Katie and Landon Honicker; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends, relatives and neighbors are invited to attend a memorial service at 10 a.m. Tuesday at C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki officiating. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc. is in care of arrangements, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.