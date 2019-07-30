MIDDLEBURG - Cynthia S. Kiehl, 63, of Paxton Street, and former long time resident of San Jose, California, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her home.

She was born April 18, 1956, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Robert and Harriet (Drozdowski) Smoogen.

Cindy attended Shamokin Area High School.

On June 25, 1988, she married John "Fuzzy" Kiehl, who survives.

She had been employed in California as a seamstress, much of the time in the sporting goods industry.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Cindy enjoyed anything outdoors.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sisters, Marion Smoogen, of Harrisburg, and Diana Campbell, of Steelton; a sister-in-law, Rosalie Smoogen, of Stonington; and a brother-in-law, Ray Tapolski, of Coal Township.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, John "Jack" and Robert "Bobby" Smoogen; and two sisters, Pat Tapolski and Dorothy Smoogen.

KIEHL - Cynthia S. Kiehl, 63, of Paxton Street, and former long time resident of San Jose, California. A viewing will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by a grave side service at 2 p.m. in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg, with the Rev. Tukura Pius Michael officiating. Hummel Funeral Home, Middleburg, has charge of arrangements.