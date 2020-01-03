PAXINOS - Dale A. Bower, 59, of 919 Mulberry Road, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Sunbury, April 18, 1960, a son of the late Harry A. and Shirley (McPherson) Bower. He was a lifelong resident of the Paxinos area.

He was a graduate of the Shamokin Area High School.

He was employed at Shamrock Mills, later at Shamrock Concrete and also enjoyed working at some of the local farms.

He was of the Protestant faith.

Dale loved to do anything outdoors: hunting, fishing, gardening and looking after his animals and pets. He was the kind of person who would do anything for anybody.

Dale is survived by his very special friend, Mary Josie Hull; his children, Nicole, Dale A., and Brandi; five sisters, Harriet Slodysko and her husband, David, of Shamokin, Kathie Lenig and her husband, David, of Shamokin, Vickie Yaple and her husband, David, of Danville, Beverly "Panda" Bower, of Shamokin, and Laurie Byerly and her husband, Ronald, of Danville; two half-brothers, Donald Neidig, of Selingrove, and George Bower, of Sunbury; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Gardner.

BOWER - Dale A. Bower, 59, of 919 Mulberry Road, Paxinos. There will be no viewing or hours of calling. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, is assisting the family with the arrangements.