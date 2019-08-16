COAL TOWNSHIP - Daniel A. Moroz, 87, of 1346 Bear Valley Road, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Shamokin Feb. 21, 1932, a son of the late Peter and Mary (Halcovich) Moroz.

He graduated from Coal Township High School in 1950.

Daniel served in the U.S. Army.

On May 28, 1955, in Kulpmont, he married Arlene F. Mace, who survives.

Daniel was an excavator.

He was a member of Our Lady of Hope Church in Shamokin, the former St. Stephens.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Arlene Moroz; a daughter, Diane Wallick, of Elysburg; two sons, Mark Moroz, of Coal Township, and Daniel Moroz, of Shamokin; three granddaughters, Kelly, Jennifer and Adriel; a sister, Arlene Rogers and her husband, Francis, of Lancaster; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert Moroz; and two sisters, Grace Flynn and her husband, Gene, and Margaret Pasco and her husband, Stanley.

MOROZ - Daniel A Moroz, 87, of 1346 Bear Valley Road, Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut Street, Shamokin. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.