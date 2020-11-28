NEW CASTLE - Daniel E. Troxell Sr., 95, of New Castle, passed away the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born April 10, 1925 in Shamokin, the son of Chester R. and Dorothy Romaine (Weary) Troxell.

He was preceded in death on April 16, 2007, by his wife of 57 years, June Rose (Slotterback) Troxell, whom he married July 2, 1949.

A graduate of Shamokin High School, he attended Thompson College in Harrisburg.

Mr. Troxell served his country during World War II from 1943-45 with the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion as an electrician's mate 3rd Class. He spent 25 months in the South Pacific Theater.

He was employed in management with American Water Works Co. for 34 years until his retirement in 1987. He then gained employment as an executive officer with the Lawrence Co, Builder's Association for 10 years until he retired in 2001.

A member of New Castle Rotary and Washington PA Rotary, he also served as past president of the Warren PA Lions Club and former president of the Resident Council at Jameson Care Center. He was active with the Paws and Taws Square Dance Club, roller skating and roller dance. He also enjoyed singing and painting.

Dan was an active member of Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church, where he served several terms as an elder and sang in the church choir.

He is survived by two daughters, Sherry A. (Brian) McFeaters, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Amy L. (Randy) Kunselman, of New Castle; one son, Daniel E. (Christine) Troxell Jr., of New Castle; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Elaine Platt.

###

TROXELL - Daniel E. Troxell Sr., 95, of New Castle. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation. A private memorial service will be held for the family at their convenience. He will be laid to rest in Graceland Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the R. Cunningham Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., where online condolences may be offered to the family at www.cunninghamfh.com.