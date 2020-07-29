PITTSBURGH - Daniel Francis Bridy, 78, of Pittsburgh, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, in Mount Lebanon, surrounded by his beloved family after a long battle with cancer.

He was born July 11, 1942, in Danville, and grew up in Mount Carmel.

He graduated from Mount Carmel High School with the Class of 1960, and went on to study at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, where he graduated in 1962.

Dan served with the U.S. Army Reserves as a medic assigned to the Valley Forge Military Hospital.

In 1965, he was married to Lorraine Kobelenske, in New Kensington.

Dan started his diverse art career working for Aubrey Lee Studios, and went on to co-found the Independent Rainbow Grinder Studio. In the early years, he was doing principally corporate commercial art and design, but later diversified into museum murals, poster art and color book illustrations in publishing.

After forming Dan Bridy Visuals in the 1980s, he designed and painted large wall murals at museums in Pittsburgh, Oil City, Annapolis, Maryland, and Kansas City, Missouri.

He was commissioned to do two large-sized color tourist posters of historical sites in Charleston and Hilton Head, South Carolina. He did a similar poster of downtown Pittsburgh, woven together with iconic images of star athletes Franco Harris, Roberto Clemente and Sidney Crosby. In 2013, Dan did the color illustration for the folio-sized book "Christopher Newport: Jamestown Explorer," by author Sharon Solomon.

Having developed this diverse portfolio of art styles and genres, Dan received nationally-recognized awards from both the New York and Chicago art director clubs, as well as the Pittsburgh Society of Visual Communications.

In recent years, he did two colored poster print projects linked to classic Mount Carmel images. The first was titled "The Spirit of Mount Carmel," which depicted an aerial shot arrayed against a sunny blue sky of the row of iconic church steeples lining West Avenue. The second was a color historical poster honoring the Mount Carmel Area Red Tornadoes as "The Winningest High School Football Team in Pennsylvania." The poster portrays a representative selection of award-winning coaches and players upon whose shoulders this sterling record of gridiron excellence was built and sustained. These posters were displayed and sold at the Mount Carmel Area Public Library as part of its fundraising efforts.

Dan had a contagious laugh and an insatiable love of art, photography, jazz music and the human spirit. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and colleagues.

Dan is survived by his brother, James, of Mount Carmel; sisters, Anne Swett and Martha Bridy, of Sunbury; a daughter, Jennifer Carroll, and grandsons, Braden and Griffin, of Mount Lebanon; and a son, Shawn and his wife, Bernadette, and grandsons, Ben and Ian, of Rosemont.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Francis Bridy, both from Mount Carmel.

BRIDY - Daniel Francis Bridy, 78, of Pittsburgh. His life will be celebrated at St. Bernard's Church, in Mount Lebanon, at 10 a.m. Wednesday in accordance with current pandemic restrictions. A celebration of life gathering with an exhibit of Dan's artwork will take place at a later date. Gifts and donations in memory of Dan Bridy can be sent to the Pittsburgh Society of Illustrators at https://pittsburghillustrators.org with a note honoring Dan.