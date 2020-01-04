COAL TOWNSHIP - Daniel G. Weaver, 68, of 400 N. Robinwood St., where he and his wife Sandra resided for 40 years, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Coal Township, Dec. 31, 1951, a son of the late Virginia (Engle) and Jesse L. Weaver Sr.

Dan graduated in 1969 from Shamokin Area High School.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with Company G, QMS Brigade, before being honorably discharged from active duty April 13, 1972.

On May 5, 1973, in St. Stanislaus Church, Shamokin, he married the former Sandra M. Comoss.

He was employed for more than 37 years with the Shamokin-Coal Township Joint Sewer Authority, lastly as the director of operations. He retired in 2014.

Dan was a member of the Salem United Church of Christ, Coal Township and a life member of the Fairview Gun Club, Coal Township. He was a firefighter and past officer at the Maine Fire Co., Coal Township.

An outdoor enthusiast, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and golfing.

In addition to his loving wife Sandra, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Christie and Todd Timco; a granddaughter, Jordyn Timco; a sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Mark Slagle; a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Christina Weaver; nephews and nieces, including Michael Weaver and family, Jonathan Polyniak and family, Alicia Lewis and family, Caitlin Weaver, Victoria Slagle and Jonathan Glosek and family; and several cousins.

WEAVER - Daniel G. Weaver, 68, of 400 N. Robinwood St., Coal Township. A visitation for family and friends will be held 10 a.m. to the time of the service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Salem United Church of Christ, 1300 W. Pine St., Coal Township, with the Rev. Jean Eckrod officiating. Burial will be held after the service at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Salem United Church of Christ or Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, 2001 Clinton Ave., Coal Township. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. www.jameskelleyfh.com.