LOCK HAVEN - Daniel Howard Renn, 78, of Lock Haven passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Providence Place, Drums.

He was born Feb. 7, 1941, in Shamokin, a son of the late Howard and Rita (Zelinskie) Renn.

After graduating from Trevorton High School in 1958, he attended Bloomsburg University, graduating in 1962, and then continuing his graduate work there.

In 1962, he married his love, Joanne (Roma) Renn, who preceded him in death on April 5, 1982.

Daniel was a special education teacher for Keystone Central School District, having taught at Beech Creek, Dickey and Robb elementary schools. Later he was employed by Woolrich Woolen Mill in the electrical department.

He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, attending St. Agnes Catholic Church and serving in its kitchen crew.

Daniel was also a member of the Woolrich Squares and Susquehanna Swingers Square Dance Club, Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees and Lock Haven Hospital Senior Circle. He enjoyed helping with Community Nursing Flu Clinics, traveling on bus trips and cruises, reading assorted novels, gardening, crafting and cooking, which he was quite good at.

Surviving are two sons, Kurt Renn and his wife, Christi, of Port Murray, New Jersey, and Marc Renn and his wife, Hannah, of Quakake; a daughter, Danae Renn, of Drums; a brother, Kenneth Renn and his wife Susan, of Chadds Ford; and four grandchildren, Nora, Griffin, Delaney and Makenna Renn.

RENN - Daniel Howard Renn, 78, of Lock Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3 E. Walnut St., Lock Haven with the Rev. Joseph Orr officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven. Friends and family will be received at the church from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Daniel's name may be made to the through the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Moriarty Funeral Home & Crematory, 112 E. Church St., Lock Haven, Pa 17745. Online condolences may be given by visiting www.moriartyfuneral.com.