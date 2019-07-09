The News Item

MOUNT CARMEL - Daniel J. Joraskie, 59, of 42 S. Pear St., Mount Carmel, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following a six-month illness. He was surrounded by family and friends.

He was born Sept. 26, 1959, in Ashland, a son of the late Francis John Joraskie and Patricia (McGraw) Hancock.

Daniel attended Mount Carmel Area High School and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He worked in local factories and as a carpenter. He loved animals and working on cars.

He is survived by his son, Daniel Joraskie Jr., of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Payton, Abel and Levi; a sister, Lynne Wisneski, of Mount Carmel; nieces, Jennifer (McHale) Hoyt, of Virginia, and Dana (Wisneski) Klokis, of Mount Carmel; a nephew, James F. Kealy, of Indiana; two great-nieces; two great-nephews; and lifelong friend, Rhonda Gray, of Atlas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-nephew, Cody Monday.
