Daniel John Mordan Sr.
SUNBURY - Daniel John Mordan Sr., 57, of Sunbury passed away Sunday June 7, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born at Bloomsburg Hospital on Dec. 9, 1962, the son of the Sherilyn Bower Bieber and the late Donald C. Mordan Jr.

John attended Central Columbia School and worked for Resilite Sports Products of Northumberland for 20 years. John was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed boating, camping, and hiking, especially at Worlds End State Park.

He is survived by his mother and her husband, Robert Bieber; two sons; Daniel J. Mordan Jr. and Jacob C. Mordan; a daughter, Catrina M. Mordan; eight grandchildren; Gavin, Mason, Talia, Hailey, Alexzander, Gabriel Mordan, Shea and Cylie Bower; as well as his brother, Robert W. Mordan, and wife, Barbara; step-brothers Josiah Musselman, James Haueisen, Robert and his wife, Gabby Haueisen, Thomas Haueisen and his wife, Penny; step-sisters Donnette Travelpiece and her husband, Dan, Nelly Musselman, Susan Wensel and her husband, Charles, and Debra Rosbach and her husband, Randy. John is also survived by his companion, Jodi Shambach.

John loved life and he will be missed by many but not forgotten.

MORDAN - Daniel John Mordan Jr., 57, of Sunbury. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may send online condolences to bunnellfuneralhome.com. The Bunnell Funeral Home Inc., 179 E. Main St., Millville is handling arrangements.



Published in The News Item on Jun. 18, 2020.
