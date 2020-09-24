1/
Daniel Joseph Wasilewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AKRON, N.Y. - Daniel Joseph Wasilewski, 84, of Akron, New York, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Daniel was born in Shamokin, July 17, 1936, a son of Walter and Elsie (Zyczkowski) Wasilewski.

Daniel was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War.

He retired from the Buffalo Sewer Authority.

He was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Roman Catholic Church.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Shirley (Kolovich) Wasilewski; his seven children, Edward (Linda) Wasilewski, Daniel (Donna) Wasilewski, Lisa Frayne, Lynn (Robert) Hughes, Lori (Wayne) Law, Joseph Wasilewski, and David Wasilewski; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

###

WASILEWSKI - Daniel Joseph Wasilewski, 84, of Akron, New York. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Shepard Brothers Funeral Home, 10690 Main St., Clarence, New York. In accordance with New York state law, COVID guidelines will be followed, masks required and entry will be at the back door. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 5771 Buell St., Akron, New York. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to the church. Condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved