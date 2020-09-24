AKRON, N.Y. - Daniel Joseph Wasilewski, 84, of Akron, New York, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Daniel was born in Shamokin, July 17, 1936, a son of Walter and Elsie (Zyczkowski) Wasilewski.

Daniel was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War.

He retired from the Buffalo Sewer Authority.

He was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Roman Catholic Church.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Shirley (Kolovich) Wasilewski; his seven children, Edward (Linda) Wasilewski, Daniel (Donna) Wasilewski, Lisa Frayne, Lynn (Robert) Hughes, Lori (Wayne) Law, Joseph Wasilewski, and David Wasilewski; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

WASILEWSKI - Daniel Joseph Wasilewski, 84, of Akron, New York. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Shepard Brothers Funeral Home, 10690 Main St., Clarence, New York. In accordance with New York state law, COVID guidelines will be followed, masks required and entry will be at the back door. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 5771 Buell St., Akron, New York. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to the church. Condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com.