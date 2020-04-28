EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP - Daniel L. Barwick, 70, of East Hanover Township, Dauphin County, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.

He was born in Shamokin, Sept. 28, 1949, a son of the late Leonard and Shirley (Whitmer) Barwick.

A retired chemist, Dan enjoyed bowling, golfing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Adeline R. (Popadick) Barwick; a daughter, Lori Nitzsche and her husband, Erich; a son, Daniel Barwick and his wife, Pimjan; grandchildren, Schuyler Nitzsche, Varick Nitzsche, Samantha Nitzsche and Rhys Barwick; and siblings, Debra, Lynn, Timothy and Thomas.

A private viewing and service was held for the family.