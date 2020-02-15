HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. - Daniel L. Ritzman Sr., 78, of Harpursville, New York, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 13, 1942, in Shamokin, a son of the late Lloyd and Lucille Ritzman.

Daniel was a graduate of Shamokin High School, Class of 1960, and Bloomsburg University, Class of 1964.

He was a retired business teacher from Harpursville Central High School and a former business teacher at Hammond Central High School. He was also a private bookkeeper and tax preparer for many people.

His hobbies included golf, trains and wildlife.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy (Feese) Ritzman, of Harpursville; two sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel Jr. and Elizabeth (Hendrickson) Ritzman, of Binghamton, and Jeffrey and Susan (Keach) Ritzman, of Marietta, Ohio; grandsons, Brandon and Sandra (Perry) Ritzman, of Greene, New York, and Adam Ritzman and Nathan Ritzman, both of Marietta, Ohio; and great-grandchildren, Elisabeth Morgan and Amilea Ann Ritzman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his in-laws, Clarence and Anna Feese.

RITZMAN - Daniel L. Ritzman Sr., 78, of Harpursville, New York. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in memory of Dan may be made to Nineveh Public Library 3029 NY Route 7 Nineveh, NY 13813; Broome County Humane Society 167 Conklin Ave., Binghamton, NY 13903 or Colesville Volunteer Ambulance Service (CVAS) P.O. Box 62 Harpursville, NY 13787. Online condolences may be made at www.omaddenfh.com. Arrangements by the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple St., Harpursville, New York.