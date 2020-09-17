KULPMONT - Daniel M. Yastishak, 71, of 1267 Wood St., passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Danville, Jan. 4, 1949, a son of the late Michael and Ann (Sowul) Yastishak.

Daniel was a 1967 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School.

On Jan. 10, 1969, in St. Casimir's Church, he married Charlotte Griscavage, who survives.

Daniel was the owner/operator of Midway Performance Warehouse and Predator Cams, where he wholesaled, retailed and built cams.

He was a member of Church of the Holy Angels.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Charlotte Yastishak, of Kulpmont; a son, Daniel Yastishak Jr., of Kulpmont; a daughter, Pamela Ann Gairing and her husband, Kurt, of California; three grandsons, Kurt, Collin and Dylan Gairing; a granddaughter, Sierra Gairing; three sisters, Sandra Bubnis and her husband, Andrew, of Elysburg, Mary Ann Bleiweiss, of Mechanicsburg; and Julie Lisiewski and her husband, Victor, of Elysburg; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

YASTISHAK - Daniel M. Yastishak, 71, of 1267 Wood St., Kulpmont. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Marion Heights. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday with transferal prayers at 10 a.m. at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, Malcom C. Farrow IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.