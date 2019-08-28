COAL TOWNSHIP - Daniel Paul Polyniak, 67, of 510 Woodlawn Ave., passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, after fighting a courageous year-long battle with cancer.

He was born in Coal Township, Nov. 6, 1951, a son of the late Joseph and Gisela (Meiser) Polyniak.

Dan was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School, Class of 1969.

On June 5, 1971, in Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Marilyn Lippay, who survives.

He worked most of his life in the coal preparation business, having worked at Glen Burn Colliery, Split Vein Coal Co. and Blaschak Coal Corp.

Dan was a lifelong resident of Coal Township, a member of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, and the Fairview Gun Club, Coal Township.

He was a coach and an officer of the Shamokin-Coal Township Juvenile Sports Association. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his four grandchildren, whom he absolutely adored.

Dan was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and will be dearly missed by his family, which include his wife, Marilyn Polyniak; two daughters, Kristie Hilkert and her husband, Karl, of Danville, and Mary Wilson and her husband, Michael, of Shamokin; four grandchildren, Trent and Sarah Hilkert, of Danville, and Leah and Michaela Wilson, of Shamokin; two brothers, Michael Polyniak and his wife, Karen, of Bakersfield, California, and Jeffrey Polyniak and his wife, Rebecca, of Reading; two sisters, Michelle Yurick and her husband, Thomas, and Patricia Shipe and her husband, Robert, of Coal Township; two brothers-in-law, Edward Lippay and his wife, Pamela, of Shamokin, and Richard Lippay and his wife, Virginia, of Coal Township; a sister-in-law, Terrill Sanchez and her husband, Daniel, of Dillsburg; two aunts, Helen Rovito, of Plains, and Olga Feudale, of Ashland; an uncle, Paul Polyniak, of Catonsville, Maryland; many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a special mother and father-in-law, Phyllis and Edward Lippay, of Coal Township, whom he helped care for before his illness.

He was presided in death by his parents, Joseph and Gisela Polyniak.

POLYNIAK - Daniel Paul Polyniak, 67, of 510 Woodlawn Ave., Coal Township. A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, with Rev. Mykola Ivanov as celebrant. A visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, 303 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, 17872.