MOUNT CARMEL - Darlene J. Petro, 66, of 51 E. Railroad St., passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Ashland Feb. 5, 1953, a daughter of the late Albert and Marie (Yarnell) Kroh.

Darlene was a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School and a member of the First United Methodist Church.

On June 8, 1996, she married Lawrence J. Petro.

She is survived by her daughter, Dorene McDonald and husband, Thomas, of Strong; a brother, Albert Kroh and his wife, Mary, of Mechanicsburg; a sister, Sandra Bogart and significant other, Tom Karlovich, of Elysburg; 10 grandchildren, Tyler Petro and significant other, Corrine Bruno, of Mount Carmel, Justin Petro and significant other, Brianna Dusendschine, of Mount Carmel, Damian McDonald and significant other, Chelsea Long, of Strong, Chloe McDonald, of Strong, Dustin McDonald, of Shamokin, Seth Petro, of Lancaster, Megan Mihalik, of North Carolina, Jessica Foutz, of Lancaster, Jennifer Evans, of Catawissa, and Katlyn Foutz, of Bloomsburg; and a great-grandson, Jaxxon Petro; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Petro, and a great-grandson, Kamden Petro.

PETRO - Darlene J. Petro, 66, of 51 E. Railroad St., Mount Carmel. Friends, relatives and neighbors are invited to attend a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. The Rev. Joan Brown will officiate. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will held following the service in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.