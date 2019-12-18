TREVORTON - Darlene M. "Put" Sedor, 61, of 1015 W. Shamokin St., passed away Monday Dec. 16, 2019, at her residence. She was in ailing health the past few years.

Darlene was born in Shamokin, Oct. 22, 1958, a daughter of the late Joseph S. and Rovena M. (Miller) Brovey. Darlene lived most of her life in Trevorton.

She attended Line Mountain High School.

Darlene was married April 23, 1988, to Nicholas "Nick" Sedor Jr., who preceded her in death Dec. 11, 2017.

She worked in local poultry and meat packing companies and also in local factories.

Darlene was of the Catholic faith.

She was a member of Trevorton Post 7813.

Survivors include a daughter, Brandy Long, and husband, Bruce, of Dalmatia; a son, Michael Sedor and his companion, Stephanie Ditzler, of Trevorton; 10 grandchildren; three sisters, Margaret Bridi, of Trevorton, Josephine O'Connell, of Berwick, and Mary Nye, of Paxinos.

Darlene was preceded in death by a grandson, Ian Latsha, and two sisters, Kathleen "Kathy" Hull and Judy Lane.

SEDOR - Darlene M. "Put" Sedor, 61, of 1015 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, with Pastor Keith Bunch officiating. Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Darlene's memory to Trevorton Post 7813, 261 E. Shamokin St., Trevorton 17881.