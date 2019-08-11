SELINSGROVE - David A. "Dave" Duff, 77, a resident of Pennsfield Apartments, and a former longtime resident of Sunbury, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his home.

Dave was born Jan. 5, 1942, in Sunbury, a son of the late Joseph W. and Ruth (Herrold) Duff.

He was a 1959 graduate of Sunbury High School.

Following graduation, Dave enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving with the 101st Airborne Division. He was honorably discharged Aug. 21, 1964.

On May 18, 1968, he married the former Bonnie L. Moyer, who survives.

Dave then completed training at the State Police Academy. After 20 years of service with the Sunbury Police Department, Dave retired with the rank of sergeant. Following retirement, he gained employment with North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Danville for 12 more years of service.

Dave was a member of the Susquehanna Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 52 and of the American Legion Post 201, of Sunbury.

After retirement, he enjoyed relaxing while watching Western shows and movies on television and gathering at local diners for coffee.

In addition to his wife of 51 years, Dave is survived by two daughters, Sharon L. Barr and her husband, Brian K., of Baltimore, and Susan L. Duff and her wife, Anna Kohr, of Harrisburg; a son, Brian S. Duff and his wife, Valerie A., of Wellsboro; four grandchildren, Linda and John Barr and Shiloh and Emily Duff; a sister, Nancy Jo Bucher, of Sunbury.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Jean L. Faux.

Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kurt Francis officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the Kulpmont Protestant Cemetery, Kulpmont. Contributions in Dave's memory may be made to Geisinger Health and Hospice 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville 17822.