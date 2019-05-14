CHESTER, New Jersey - David Allen John, 56, of Chester, New Jersey, died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest while riding his bicycle on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Dave was born to Margaret Gilchrist and Reynolds John in Shamokin, on Sept. 22, 1962.

He graduated from Line Mountain High School and Bloomsburg University.

He proudly served in the United States Army before working for several pharmaceutical companies. Most recently, he was senior manager, quality systems-external manufacturing for Bausch Health in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Dave is survived by his devoted wife, Mary Jo John; his daughter, Laura Berntsen and her husband, Matthew Berntsen; his nephew, Stephen John; his step-daughters, Caroline and Lauren Belenski; his step-son, Christopher Belenski and his wife, Bethany Belenski; his precious grandson, John Liam Berntsen ;and his four sisters, Angela Wilkinson and her partner, Keith Troutman, Cindy Erdman and her husband, Ken Erdman, Dianne DiGiovanni and Susan Pu and her husband, Tony Pu.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Reynolds John and his wife, Christine.

###

JOHN - David Allen John, 56, of Chester, New Jersey. A celebration of Dave's Life will include a memorial gathering from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Road (Corner of Route 206), Chester, New Jersey. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Long Valley Presbyterian Church in Long Valley, New Jersey. Interment will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dave's name to the Long Valley Presbyterian Church, 39 Bartley Road, Long Valley, NJ 07853 or the Zerbe Township REC Committee, 425 Scott St., Trevorton, PA 17881 c/o Deb Hetzendorf. For online condolences and information, go to www.leberfuneralhome.com. 908-879-3090.