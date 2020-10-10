COAL TOWNSHIP - David B. Walnock, 71, of 1745 E. Webster St., Coal Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his residence.

David was born in Lancaster, Oct. 14, 1948, a son of the late Helen (Lastoskie) and Albert Walnock.

David graduated from Shamokin Area High School.

He was raised as a Catholic and was a parishioner of the former St. Michael's Church, Shamokin.

He served in the U.S. Army as a SP4 during the Vietnam War. He was inducted on June 20, 1968, and received an honorable discharge on June 10, 1970. He received the National Defense Service Medal; Marksman M-14; Expert M-60; and Sharp Shooter M-16.

He was employed as a machinist at Allis Chalmers, York, for 15 years.

Bruce was a member of the American Legion, Shamokin, and the NRA.

He is survived by a sister, Angela K. Bitting and her husband, Richard Bitting Jr.; three nephews, Richard Bitting III and his wife, Kimberly, Ben Bitting, and Matthew Bitting and his wife, Christina; and two great-nieces, Harper M. Bitting and Bailey D. Bitting.

He was preceded in death by his mother on April 15, 1991; his father on Oct. 14, 1979; and a sister, Karla Kay Walnock, on March 24, 1968.

WALNOCK - David B. Walnock, 71, of 1745 E. Webster St., Coal Township. A religious service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment of his cremated remains with military honors will follow the service at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.