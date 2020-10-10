1/
David B. Walnock
COAL TOWNSHIP - David B. Walnock, 71, of 1745 E. Webster St., Coal Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his residence.

David was born in Lancaster, Oct. 14, 1948, a son of the late Helen (Lastoskie) and Albert Walnock.

David graduated from Shamokin Area High School.

He was raised as a Catholic and was a parishioner of the former St. Michael's Church, Shamokin.

He served in the U.S. Army as a SP4 during the Vietnam War. He was inducted on June 20, 1968, and received an honorable discharge on June 10, 1970. He received the National Defense Service Medal; Marksman M-14; Expert M-60; and Sharp Shooter M-16.

He was employed as a machinist at Allis Chalmers, York, for 15 years.

Bruce was a member of the American Legion, Shamokin, and the NRA.

He is survived by a sister, Angela K. Bitting and her husband, Richard Bitting Jr.; three nephews, Richard Bitting III and his wife, Kimberly, Ben Bitting, and Matthew Bitting and his wife, Christina; and two great-nieces, Harper M. Bitting and Bailey D. Bitting.

He was preceded in death by his mother on April 15, 1991; his father on Oct. 14, 1979; and a sister, Karla Kay Walnock, on March 24, 1968.

###

WALNOCK - David B. Walnock, 71, of 1745 E. Webster St., Coal Township. A religious service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment of his cremated remains with military honors will follow the service at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed at all services. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation (www.tunnel2towers.org), 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or NRA, (www.donatenra.org), 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030. To share a memory or offer condolences, sign the guestbook at www.jameskelleyfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA 17866
(570) 648-3241
