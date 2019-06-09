ATLAS - David H. "Jeremy" Pakosky, 66, of 207 W. Girard St., passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in his home.

He was born in Shamokin, May 13, 1953, a son of the late Henry J. and Margaret (Lubeskie) Pakosky.

He was a 1972 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

David was employed as an auto mechanic.

On April 1, 2010, in Las Vegas, he married the former Christine Giugliano, who survives.

David was an avid camper and enjoyed fishing when he was younger.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Christine Pakoski, is a son, Justin Pakosky, of Pottsville; a daughter, Holly Pakosky, of Texas; a granddaughter, Cadence Pakosky, of St. Clair; a sister, Kathleen Yarnell and her husband, William, of Harrisburg; two brothers, Richard Pakosky, of North Fort Myers, Florida, and Gary Pakosky and his wife, Deb, of Harrisburg; an aunt, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death in addition to his parents was his brother, Michael Pakosky.

###

PAKOSKY - David H. "Jeremy" Pakosky, 66, of 207 W. Girard St., Atlas. Religious services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan M. Fischer officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.