SHAMOKIN - David Harry Latshaw, 71, of 1207 N. Pearl St., died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Danville, Nov. 13, 1948, a son of the late Harry C. and Eileen M. (Sands) Latshaw. He was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin area.

David was a graduate of the Shamokin Area High School, Class of 1966, and earned his associate in business administration graduating with the first graduating class from Brandywine Junior College in Wilmington, Delaware. While attending Brandywine, he was a member of the Investment Club and the debate team. He had chosen to pursue additional education attending Elizabethtown College.

In his early years, David was involved with the construction of The Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam (formerly known as the Sunbury Fabridam), which is the world's longest inflatable dan. After graduating from Brandywine Junior College, he was employed with Prudential Insurance in the Muncy, South Wlliamspout and Williamsport offices, worked with Vandine's Insurance in Shamokin and was vice president at M&T Bank and also served as its financial adviser.

David was a devout Catholic having attended Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. He always felt that church was his sanctuary and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

As a boy, David was involved in Scouting and stayed with the organization through high school to become an Eagle Scout. In 1963, he worked with the Scouts as a counselor at Camp Karoondinha. He was elected council chief of the Wapsu Acthu Lodge of the Order of the Arrow. He was one of three Explorer Scouts chosen to go to New Mexico and take part in different programs at Philmont Ranch, known as a national Boy Scout Center. Later he worked with his father in their taxi business and was elected president of the Pennsylvania Taxicab and Para-Transit Association.

David loved his Penn State football and was a season ticket holder. He enjoyed cooking and relaxing on his patio with a good cigar. He really enjoyed being in his hometown of Shamokin. He was a devoted father to his son, Brad, and a wonderful grandfather to Sierra, his princess. They enjoyed their shopping trips.

David is survived by his son, Brad David Latshaw; his granddaughter, Sierra Latshaw Ferarro; and four sisters, Jessica Parkyn and her husband, Harold, of Montgomery, Patty Olaf and her husband, Richard, of Overlook, Connie Probst and her husband, Jeff, of Shamokin and Shanon Quick and her husband, Allen, of Port Matilda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey, in 1968.

LATSHAW - David Harry Latshaw, 71, of 1207 N. Pearl St., Shamokin. A viewing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in David's memory to your local ASPCA.