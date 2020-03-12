COAL TOWNSHIP - David L. Dimmick, 74, of 15 11th St., died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Shamokin, May 7, 1945, a son of the late Bert Dimmick, and Lucille (Mertz) Dimmick, who survives. David was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin-Coal Township area.

He was a graduate of Coal Township High School, Class of 1963.

David was married March 21, 1964, in Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Tharptown, to the former Linda Foura, who survives.

David was employed at Forge Flo, in Sunbury, worked with his dad and brother in their family business and worked for Kenneth Crowl Construction.

He was of the Protestant faith.

David enjoyed hunting and fishing and anything outdoors. He was a member of Keystone Fish and Game and was a life member of the NRA.

David is survived by his mother, Lucille; his wife, Linda; his daughter, Cindi Zigarski and her husband, Don, of Wellsboro; two brothers, Robert Dimmick and Brian Dimmick and his wife, Kim; his beloved niece and nephew, Megan Dimmick and her fiance, Cody Romanoski, and Matt Dimmick; his goddaughter, Kelly Konyar; and his godson, Jason Foura; and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.

DIMMICK - David L. Dimmick, 74, of 15 11th St., Coal Township. A memorial visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Bonnie Alleman officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in David's memory to VNA Health System, 21 W. Independence St., Shamokin, or the Keystone Fish, Game and Forestry Protective Association Inc., P.O. Box 111, Shamokin 17872.