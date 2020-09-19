1/
David L. Mumper Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MILTON - David L. Mumper Sr., 77, of Milton, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home.

He was born Nov. 6, 1942, in Lewistown, the son of the late Cloyd A. and Beatrice M. (Benner) Mumper.

On Nov. 18, 1968, he married the former Dorothy S. Eberly, and together they would have celebrated 52 years of marriage this November.

David was a graduate of Milton High School. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Hummels Wharf.

He enjoyed going on country drives and, most of all, he cherished all the time he could spend with his family, friends and acquaintances.

In addition to his wife, Dorothy, he is survived by his one son, David L. Mumper Jr. and his wife, Sheryl, of Crown Point, Indiana; two daughters, Wendy Hall, of Sunbury, and Wanda Mumper, of Selinsgrove; six grandchildren, Sara Hall, Krysta (Shane) Sams, Rachel, Daniel, Amanda, and Megan; one brother, Herbet (Nancy) Mumper, of Jamison; one sister, Nina Fidler, of Phillipsburg, New Jersey; 11 nephews, Neil, Jeffrey, Elliot, Steven, Richard, Mark, Raymond, Rodney, Scott, Harold Jr. and Brian; and three nieces, Marsha, Michelle and Crystal.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Neil and Arthur; and one sister, Gail Hess.

###

MUMPER - David L. Mumper Sr., 77, of Milton. A life celebration will be planned at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Turbotville
207 Broadway Street
Turbotville, PA 17772
(570) 649-5837
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved