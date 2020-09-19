MILTON - David L. Mumper Sr., 77, of Milton, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home.

He was born Nov. 6, 1942, in Lewistown, the son of the late Cloyd A. and Beatrice M. (Benner) Mumper.

On Nov. 18, 1968, he married the former Dorothy S. Eberly, and together they would have celebrated 52 years of marriage this November.

David was a graduate of Milton High School. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Hummels Wharf.

He enjoyed going on country drives and, most of all, he cherished all the time he could spend with his family, friends and acquaintances.

In addition to his wife, Dorothy, he is survived by his one son, David L. Mumper Jr. and his wife, Sheryl, of Crown Point, Indiana; two daughters, Wendy Hall, of Sunbury, and Wanda Mumper, of Selinsgrove; six grandchildren, Sara Hall, Krysta (Shane) Sams, Rachel, Daniel, Amanda, and Megan; one brother, Herbet (Nancy) Mumper, of Jamison; one sister, Nina Fidler, of Phillipsburg, New Jersey; 11 nephews, Neil, Jeffrey, Elliot, Steven, Richard, Mark, Raymond, Rodney, Scott, Harold Jr. and Brian; and three nieces, Marsha, Michelle and Crystal.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Neil and Arthur; and one sister, Gail Hess.

MUMPER - David L. Mumper Sr., 77, of Milton. A life celebration will be planned at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.