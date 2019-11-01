CATAWISSA - David L. Thomas, 87, of Catawissa, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, under the loving care of his family and Geisinger Hospice and went into the loving care of his Lord and savior.

He was born Dec. 4, 1931, in Cleveland Township, a son of the late Roy and Harriet (Miller) Thomas.

He attended Reed's School. He completed a TV repair course.

He worked on the family farm, Regal Shirt Factory and for Howell's TV and Appliance and Horne's Construction. He then owned and operated Thomas TV and worked for Comsat Earth Station and Knoebel Lumber before retiring in 2009.

David had been an active member of the Bethel United Methodist Church, Catawissa, since 1941, serving as Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school treasurer and also serving on church boards.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul and John Thomas and Robert Yost; and his sister, Gladys George.

David is survived by his wife, the former Alice Horne, whom he married April 8, 1955; two daughters, Ann and her husband, Albert DiOrio III, and Kay and her husband, Bill Sevison, all of Catawissa; three grandchildren, Kristen and her husband, Kevin Scheib, Shawn Sevison and his wife, Anne, and Brian Sevison; two stepgrandchildren, William Sevison and his wife, Amanda, and Daniel Sevison and his companion, Jamie; three great-stepgrandchildren, Tyler, Scarlet and Leah Sevison.

THOMAS - David L. Thomas, 87, of Catawissa. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethel United Methodist Church, 168 Bethel Road, Catawissa, with his pastor, the Rev. Paul E. Kreisher, officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Saturday at the church. Family and friends may send condolences at www.allenrhornefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David's memory to Bethel United Methodist Church c/o Janet Thomas, 97 Fruit Farm Road, Elysburg 17824.