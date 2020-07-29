1/
David Mellor
FREELAND - David Mellor, 51, of Freeland, and formerly of Mount Carmel, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

He was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, Aug. 28, 1968, to the late Raymond and Patricia "'Patsy" (Parnell) Mellor.

He was a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School.

David worked various jobs and was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving are his brother, Daniel, of Mount Carmel; his sister, Theresa "Terry" and her husband, Dean, of Mount Carmel; nieces and nephews, Alexandra Mellor and her fiancé, Ryan Wysocki, of Poughquag, New York, David Hummel, of Lansdale, and Callie Hummel and her partner, Justin Yaneck, with their son, David's great-nephew, Nolan Yaneck; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; his mother, July 5, 2020; and a brother, Raymond, April 4, 2019.

MELLOR - David Mellor, 51, of Freeland, and formerly of Mount Carmel. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with interment in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
