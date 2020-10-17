1/
David Stasick
KULPMONT - David Stasick, 61, of 907 Scott St., passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born Aug. 6, 1959, the son of Stephen and Katherine Stasick.

David was a 1978 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School.

He worked for the county most of his life until retirement. He was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels.

David is survived by his mother, Katherine Stasick, of Mount Carmel; a niece, Patricia Shadle and husband, Jim, of Mount Carmel; a great-niece, Emily Stasick, of Natalie; six cousins, Sandra Fodor, of Kulpmont, Marie and Sharon Casper, of Trevorton, Gary Minium and his wife, Patricia, and Nicole Brocious, of Mount Pleasant Mills; and a sister-in-law, Theresa Boyer, of Natalie.

David was preceded in death by his father, Stephen; two brothers, Joseph and Robert; an aunt, Geneveive Fodor; two uncles, Michael and George; and two cousins, Ronnie Fodor and Barbara Moran.

STASICK - David Stasick, 61, of 907 Scott St., Kulpmont. Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, Malcom C. Farrow IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc.
1053 Chestnut Street
Kulpmont, PA 17834
(570) 373-3202
