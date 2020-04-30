ATLANTA - David W. Summers, 61, a former resident of Paxinos, and longtime resident of Atlanta, Georgia, died unexpectedly at his residence Saturday, April 11, 2020.

David was born in Shamokin, June 18, 1958.

He graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School in 1976.

David was larger than life even at his young age, and his classmates awarded him the coveted Spirit Award in his senior year. David was also an artist and painted a large Red Raider (the school mascot) to hang in the gymnatorium, which still graces the high school today.

After graduating high school, David aspired to develop his artistic talents and moved to New York City to pursue a career in singing, acting and dance. At Christmas, David would return home for the holidays and perform a wonderful rendition of a Christmas song at the family church services, an annual event that the parishioners still speak about today.

During his early years in New York, David strived to find his passion in life and eventually founded his own theatre company, ARCH Productions (Artists Raising the Consciousness of Humanity). He moved the theatre company to Lebanon where he composed plays about relevant teen issues involving crime, teenage pregnancy and substance abuse with the intent to uplift "at-risk youth."

David contracted with area school districts to produce and direct these plays and mentored the teenagers who became the actors to live out the scenarios in the plays. David was so driven and proud to help youth who did not have the idyllic childhood he experienced. While in Lebanon, David also produced and directed several classic plays and musicals including "West Side Story" and "On Golden Pond," using local community artists.

David moved back to the Shamokin area for a short time before settling in the Pittsburgh area for several years, all the while continuing the expansion of ARCH Productions.

In 1995, David moved to Atlanta and continued his work with ARCH Productions for a few more years. In 2000, he met the love of his life, Chuck McClain, and together they launched successful new careers in real estate in metro Atlanta. David's love for life and energetic personality will be sorely missed by his family and countless friends.

David is survived by his loving husband of 20 years, Charles "Chuck" McClain, of Atlanta, Georgia; his wonderful parents, Walter and Margaret "Peggy" Summers, of Paxinos; two sisters, Barbara "Bobbi" Summers, of Blakeslee, and Patricia "Patty" Bergstrom and her husband, Rodman, of Milton, Georgia; a brother, John "JC" Summers and his partner, Michelle Christiana, of Paxinos; a nephew, Eric Summers and his wife, Kayla, of Coal Township; a niece, Brooke Best and her husband, Brian; a great-nephew, Sawyer, of Allentown; and a niece, Anna Summers, of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

He is preceded in death by parental grandparents, Earl and Margaret Dornbach, of Paxinos; and Helen Kaminskie, of Shamokin.

SUMMERS - David W. Summers, 61, of Atlanta, Georgia. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, memorial services for David are postponed until a later date. Plans include a memorial service in Atlanta first and a second memorial service at his parent's beautiful mountaintop property in Paxinos. Go to H.M. Patterson and Son-Ogelthorpe Hill Funeral Home website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/atlanta-ga/david-summers-9133374 to leave a tribute, for updates on the planned memorial services and for a more detailed obituary for David W. Summers.