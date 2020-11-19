SHAMOKIN - David William Knarr, 83, of 598 Trevorton Road, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, in Coal Township.

He was born Feb. 1, 1937, in Trevorton, a son of David and Hattie Knarr.

He attended Trevorton High School.

David served in the U.S. Army.

On Oct. 25, 1955, he married the love of his life, Teresa Margaret Satilla. They were blessed with a daughter, Patricia Marie Zablosky.

David's life revolved around his family. He was a devoted husband, father, father-in-law, Pap, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. He was affectionately known by three names, "Dave," "Bill" and "Davy," with each name reflecting his personality and what family or friends he was visiting.

David's life was a gift from God. The values he shared and the unconditional love he gave will be forever cherished. His soul will live on through the lives of those who loved him most.

David is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Daniel Zablosky; three grandsons, Zachary, Elijah and Simeon Zablosky; a sister and brother-in-law, Rose and Frank Nissel; nieces, nephews and great-nephews; and his great-grand dog, Porky.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Teresa; his father and mother, David and Hattie Knarr; a sister, Ruth Long; and a nephew, Joseph Smallets.

A celebration of life graveside service will be held at noon Friday at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Memorial contributions can be made to A&B Children's Theatre, Reach for the Stars Theatre Group for differently abled individuals, 2503 Captain Bloom Road, Sunbury 17801. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is in charge of arrangements.