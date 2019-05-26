The News Item

Dawn L. Hoffman

Obituary
PAXINOS -Dawn L. Hoffman, 89, of Paxinos, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at her residence.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathy Walls and her husband, Haskell "Hack;" four grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Burt Johns; and three sisters, Carol Kaseman, Beverly Proansky and Bonnie Hawley.

###

HOFFMAN - Dawn L. Hoffman, 89, of Paxinos. A viewing will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Shamokin, followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.
Published in The News Item on May 26, 2019
