SOUTHPORT, N.C. - Dawn L. (Knoebel) Wert, 95, formerly of Elysburg and Harrisburg, passed on to join her sailor man on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Dawn was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Glenn J. Wert. They met before World War II at the roller rink at her father's amusement park in Elysburg.

She is lovingly remembered as a devoted, sprightly and talented mother by three children, Randall Wert (Cathy), of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Legene White (Jeffrey), of Bloomington, Indiana, and Laurie Bober (Richard), of Southport, North Carolina. Six grandchildren join in honoring the memory of their Nana.

For years, Mrs. Wert taught the business curriculum at Central Dauphin East High School and was a longtime member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Harrisburg.

Dawn attended Bucknell University during the war years, graduating in 1945 with a secondary teaching degree.

She juggled teaching, homemaking, several craft hobbies, quilting, sewing, needlepoint, and insisted that her children touch type if touching her typewriter, on which she composed innumerable witty and wonderful works. She spent non-classroom summers canning, freezing or otherwise preserving the prodigious product of Glenn's garden. But perhaps her most popular skill was as a baker, rarely entering a friend or relative's home (wearing something red) without at least one still-warm pie.

Over her time with us, her most treasured gifts to her family and friends are love of music, humor and appreciating and experiencing the diversity of life.

A celebration of Dawn's life is contemplated for a future, safer time. In lieu of flowers, it is the family's wish that memorial donations be made to the Panther Ram Foundation (www.cdschools.info).