SHAMOKIN - Dawn Latsha, 45, of Shamokin, passed away at her residence, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

She was born in Shamokin, April 26, 1974, a daughter of the late Linda Jean Davis and Darvin Eugene Latsha.

Dawn graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1992.

She was formerly employed as a laborer at Weis Markets, in Shamokin.

She was a Rams football fan and loved country music.

Dawn is survived by a son, Jacob Thompson; a brother, Greg Latsha; two sisters, Sandy and Paula; and a host of nieces and nephews.