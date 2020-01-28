SUNBURY - Dawn Louise Deivert, 82, of Robin Road, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Dawn was born Aug. 25, 1937, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Homer and Ada (Reigle) Persing.

On Jan. 5, 1975, she married Paul L. Deivert, who preceded her in death on Feb. 29, 2016.

She attended Shamokin High School and also the Harrisburg School of Cosmetology. She retired from Joseph Manor in Danville.

Dawn loved shopping and traveling with her children. She loved yellow roses, roller skating as a young girl, and she loved to cook and was excellent at it.

Dawn is survived by her children, Gayle and Carl Eisenhart, of Goshen, Ohio, Susan and Tim Hendricks, of Selinsgrove, Cindy and Rick Bunting, of Northumberland, Marcie and Keith Mull, of Northumberland, Diane and Bryan Scheller, of Sunbury, Jeremy and Amy Deivert, of Shamokin, Jonathon and Amanda Deivert, of Sunbury, 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Francis and Walter Persing.

In addition to her parents and husband of 41 years, she was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Allen Troxell Jr., and one sister, Fay Rohrbach.

DEIVERT - Dawn Louise Deivert, 82, of Robin Road. Friends and family may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., with her son-in-law, the Rev. Carl M. Eisenhart, officiating. Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Geisinger Home Health and Hospice, 61 Duke St., PO Box 232, Northumberland.