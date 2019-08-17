ASHLAND - Deanna M. "Sis" Hubler Frantz, 78, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born May 26, 1941, at the Ashland State General Hospital. She was the fifth child of 11, born to the late Arthur and Anna Kellerman Hubler.

She attended Butler Township High School.

Sis was a member of Christ EC Church, Lavelle, and was employed for many years as a cook for North Schuylkill School District and then went on to work for Hershey Foods until her retirement.

Sis truly loved helping others in their times of need and was a good friend to many.

She is survived by her husband, Donald D. Frantz; two daughters, Debra Hine, wife of Edward, and Deanna Hogan, wife of Edward; seven grandchildren, Albert Dumboski, Trista Dumboski, Elliot Hine, husband of Allison, Danielle Bixler, wife of Jason, Zachary Hogan, Matthew Nahodil and Shawn Nahodil; four great-grandchildren, Dakota Dumboski, Kruker Bixler, Leighton Hine and Matthew Nahodil; and four siblings, Ellen Harner, William Hubler, Deb Fetterolf and Judy Hubler.

Sis was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Snyder Nahodil; a great-grandchild, Reese Bixler; four sisters, Carole Masser, Donna Tobias, Fae Geist and Janet Perchinski; and two brothers, Arthur Hubler and Ronald Hubler.

Sis was truly blessed during her time of illness with a great team of loving and caring caretakers who she loved dearly.

FRANTZ - Deanna M. "Sis" Hubler Frantz, 78, of Ashland. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with the Rev. Michael Eck officiating. Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Lavelle. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Go to www.kullfuneral.com.