MOUNT CARMEL - Deborah A. Kanowicz, 60, of 220 N. Walnut St., passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in her residence with her family at her side.

She was born in Shamokin, Jan. 26, 1959, a daughter of Mary (Dando) Rynkiewicz, of Kulpmont, and the late Bernard Rynkiewicz.

She was employed at Danville State Hospital in the environmental services department.

On Sept. 22, 1995, in Mount Carmel, she married the love of her life, Russell Kanowicz, who survives.

She attended Mount Carmel Area High School.

She was a member of the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

In addition to her husband and her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Danielle Koutch and her husband, Robert, of Ashland; two granddaughters, Morgan and Haley Koutch; three sisters, Cheryl Worgen and her husband, Chip, of Shamokin, Alexis Bozza of Mount Carmel, and Bella Deeter and her husband, Scott, of Kulpmont; a brother, Rick Rynkiewicz and his wife, Laurie, of Tamaqua; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Joseph Bozza.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaverdale. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday with vigil prayers at 10 a.m. at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.