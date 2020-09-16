RIVERA BEACH, Fla. - Deborah Ann Van Doren-Plowman, 65, of Rivera Beach, Florida, passed on peacefully while in hospice care due to complications from a stroke. She had a natural death and was taken up to the good Lord during the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Never to be outdone, even amidst the global pandemic of 2020, Debbie was full of vitality and firmly represented her beliefs during a time of great confusion.

Debbie was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School, Class of 1972. Afterwards, she obtained her nursing degree at the University of Northampton, Class of 1979.

Debbie spent most of her life caring for others as a dedicated registered nurse for more than 40 years, specializing in acute dialysis and plasmapheresis.

With her vivacious personality she made friends everywhere she went, and her coworkers always loved working alongside her. Debbie knew how to brighten up a room and make the people around her laugh. Debbie also had a fiery personality and refused to give up, despite the circumstances. She held on as long as she could and was able to listen to her family say how much they loved her before her passing.

Debbie was a dedicated mother, aunt and grandmother. She treasured her daughter, Amber, and was there for her extended family whenever they needed her. She especially loved her role as Nona.

After retiring, she spent most of her time taking her grandson, Caycen, on trips to the beach and pool, making unforgettable memories. Debbie was also a great lover of animals.

She loved her family and friends dearly. She also instilled in her daughter strong values that have served her well. She will be greatly missed and will forever remain in our hearts.

Debbie is survived by her daughter, Amber Spagnuolo, and grandson, Caycen Spagnuolo, of Jupiter, Florida; a sister, Karen Bartosic, of Daniel Island, South Carolina; two brothers, David Van Doren and his wife, Patti, of Mount Carmel, and Steven Van Doren and his wife, Darla, of Coal Township; a stepsister, Lori Clark, of Dickson, Tennessee; her aunt, Dolores Senulis McPhee and her husband, Gordon, of Bel Air, Maryland; her uncle, Joseph Senulis and his wife, Charlotte, of Grand Island, New York; her aunt, Pauline Senulis, of Highland Mills, New York; her uncle, Llewain Van Doren, of Brighton, Massachusetts; seven nieces and four nephews, Frank Bartosic, Lorenda Bartosic-Feist, Jeffrey Van Doren, Nicole Van Doren-Adams, Christy Bartosic, Mark Bartosic, Matthew Van Doren, Jennifer Van Doren-Losiewicz, Courtney Van Doren-Eisenhart, Janelle Van Doren and Megan Van Doren; along with her two loving dogs, Molly and Chloe, and her two cats, Bella and Sienna.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall Morrell Van Doren and Lorraine Marie Luckens, of Shamokin; and a stepfather, John S. Luckens.

VAN DOREN-PLOWMAN - Deborah Ann Van Doren-Plowman, 65, of Rivera Beach, Florida. Her funeral will be a privately held ceremony for family members. Her daughter asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the societal causes she cared about: The National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or online at https://www.kidney.org/donation; The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, SPCA Florida, 5850 Brannen Road, South Lakeland, FL 33813, or online at https://aspca.org/donate; or Project Hope, P.O. Box 5029, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5029, or online at https://www.projecthope.org/ways-to-help/make-a-gift-to-project-hope.