MOUNT CARMEL - Deborah J. Greco, 57, of 116 West Avenue, Mount Carmel, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

She was born in Pottstown, Sept. 10, 1963, the daughter of the late Stanley and Genevieve (Pascavage) Zarkoskie.

She was a 1981 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School.

She was married, June 24, 1995, in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, to David Greco, who survives.

Deborah was a member of Divine Redeemer Parish in Mount Carmel. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and Atlantic City. She especially enjoyed her trips to Disney World with her grandchildren.

She was employed as a mortgage manager for UNB Bank in Mount Carmel.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, her daughter, Michele Swetra and her companion, Kevin Collins, of Mount Carmel, and her son, David Greco and his wife, Stephanie, of Lafayette Hill; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Brianna, Alyssa, Mackenzie, Brookelynn, Dean and Nicolina; one brother, Blase Zarkoskie, of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, and his two children, Christopher Zarkoskie and his wife, Jenni, and Ashley Zarkoskie; and one sister, Alice Baxter, of Langhorne.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Curtis Baxter.

GRECO - Deborah J. Greco, 57, of 116 West Avenue, Mount Carmel. Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer officiating, at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. Interment will be private. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090-8018 or https://lls.org/waysto-give. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.