ELYSBURG - Debra Marie Dobson, 61, a registered nurse and resident of Elysburg, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, June 13, 2019.

She was born July 22, 1957, a daughter of Geraldine (Yanishak) Bushick, of Ranshaw, and the late Ronald Bushick.

Debra previously resided in Ranshaw, and was educated in the Shamokin Area school system, graduating in 1975. She then pursued a nursing career at the Pottsville Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1978. Following graduation, she worked at several hospitals, including Polyclinic Medical Center, in Harrisburg, Grandview Hospital, in Sellersville, and Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

She was a member of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Elysburg.

Debra was married to Leonard Dobson in 1982. They settled in Elysburg where they raised their three children, Amy, Melissa and Michael. Debra was a devoted mother who adored her children above all else. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Debra is survived by her mother, Geraldine Bushick, of Ranshaw; her three children, Amy Dobson and her husband, Jim, of Houston, Texas, Melissa Bearekman and her husband. Ryan, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Michael Dobson, of Elysburg; her two grandchildren, Luke Dobson and Kai Bearekman; her sister, Sharon Slodysko and her husband, Jeff, of Excelsior; and her brother, Brian Bushick and his wife, Alex, of Alexandria, Virginia.

DOBSON - Debra Marie Dobson, of Elysburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg, with the Rev. Joseph Scanlin as celebrant. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. Those wishing to attend the funeral Mass are asked to meet at the church Tuesday morning.